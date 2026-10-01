World Jewish Relief Ukraine partner employee loses home in attack, but survives – along with five rescue cats

A staff member at World Jewish Relief’s Jewish partner organisation Hesed Haim has lost her home and possessions after a Russian glide bomb struck an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing two people and injuring seven.
The strike hit the northeastern city, with the bomb striking the building between the third and fourth floors. Ukrainian officials said emergency workers rescued four people from the rubble, including a child. Three of the seven injured were reported to be in serious condition.
Galina Protzenko, who works in procurement at Hesed Haim, was at home with her husband and cats when the strike destroyed their flat. Their upstairs neighbours were killed in the attack.
The couple nevertheless survived, along with their five rescue cats.
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