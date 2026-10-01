World Jewish Relief Ukraine partner employee loses home in attack, but survives – along with five rescue cats

“In a matter of seconds, my family lost everything we had… everything dear and precious to us… yet, despite everything, we did not lose the most important thing: our lives,” said Galina.

A week after the attack, Galina and her husband were staying with her daughter in a one-bedroom flat while excavators cleared the site of their former home.

Her husband’s small business has also been damaged more than once during the war, adding to the strain on the family.

“Starting over from scratch is incredibly difficult, but the thought that we miraculously survived gives us the strength to move forward,” she said.

Galina is known locally for rescuing animals. Despite losing her home, she has continued to care for the five cats, which suffered acute stress following the explosion.

Elizaveta Sherstyuk, director of Hesed Haim, said Galina’s concern for her animals had remained a priority even in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

“Even though Galina has lost everything, she is spending her time taking the cats to the vets. After the attack, they suffered acute stress and would not eat or drink. The first thing she asked friends for help with was cat food for them.”

Hesed Haim works with World Jewish Relief to support Jewish communities in Sumy, providing assistance to people affected by the war.

World Jewish Relief has worked in Ukraine for more than 30 years and expanded its humanitarian response after the full-scale invasion. Through its network of local partners, it provides humanitarian aid, support for older people, home repairs, assistance for families and children, and help with livelihoods. The organisation says it has reached hundreds of thousands of people across Ukraine since the war began.

The organisation’s work often depends on local staff and partners who themselves remain exposed to the dangers of the conflict.

The attack on Galina’s home came as Russian strikes continued to hit Sumy and other Ukrainian cities. The city, which lies close to the Russian border, has faced repeated attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A separate Russian strike on a shopping centre in Sumy earlier in September killed two people and injured 20, according to Ukrainian officials.

Paul Anticoni OBE, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said Galina’s experience illustrated the personal consequences behind the daily reports of attacks.

“Galina’s experience is a devastating reminder that behind every report of an attack are people whose lives have changed forever. We are profoundly relieved that she survived, and our thoughts are with those who lost their lives so tragically. A week later, the headlines may have moved on, but the need for support is as urgent as ever.”

To support World Jewish Relief’s fundraising appeal, click here