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Wolfson Hillel and Rosh Pinah victorious at Maccabi GB’s opener

September 23, 2026 09:25
The Red and Blue tournament winners, Rosh Pinah.jpeg
The Red and Blue tournament winners, Rosh Pinah

By

Maccabi GB,

Andrew Sherwood

1 min read
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The first Maccabi GB inter-school sports tournament of the academic year saw two sides claim success in the Year 5 and 6 Boys’ football contest.

Twenty-nine teams from 11 different schools took part in the All Aboard-sponsored event, with 240 players involved.

Wolfson Hillel won the Green tournamentWolfson Hillel won the Green tournament[Missing Credit]

Watched on from the sidelines by 150 spectators, Wolfson Hillel Red beat Morasha Red 1-0 in the Red and Blue tournament, with Rosh Pinah Green coming out on top in the green competition.

Maccabi GB’s School and Sports Coordinator Nathan Bloohn said: “It was fantastic to see such a high-quality football tournament, with so many players and schools taking part.

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Maccabi GB

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