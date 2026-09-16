Winning start to title defence by Premier champions HMH

Reigning Premier Division champions HMH began the defence of their crown with a 2-0 victory over Yallatasary on the opening day of the new Maccabi GB Southern Football League (MGBSFL) season.
Goals from Zac Summerfield and Ethan Krell steered them to the win, praised by joint-manager Jake Norton as “an excellent performance for the first game of the season. On a tough pitch we tried to play good football together with a resolute defence, we showed enough quality to win the game and a clean sheet is very pleasing. We’re very happy to get off to a winning start, but this is just the start.”
Aware other sides will have extra motivation to beat the champions, he added: “We know sides turn up wanting to beat us, they come with energy and fight just like Yalla did today, but we try and use that as added motivation.”
Disappointed with his side’s performance both on and off the ball, Yallatasary manager Buddy Smith said: “I also could have done a lot more tactically especially in the second half which is something I have to reflect on, but we were just not at the standard today. We had some moments where we could have created big opportunities but struggled with the final action.
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