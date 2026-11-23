He points out a tower through the hazy sky, as the sun starts to set. “That’s the Egyptian border.”

The periphery of moshav Be'er Milka. The tower marks the border with Egypt (Photo: Gaby Wine) [Missing Credit]

Mitch, who is originally from Montreal in Canada, made Aliyah 14 years ago and moved to Be’er Milka seven years ago.

Originally settling in Jerusalem, where he studied to be a tour guide, he and his now ex-wife moved to a smaller city, before deciding “we wanted something more open, with a special kind of community”.

“We went round Israel, to the Golan, the Jordan Valley, meeting heads of the different villages. The last place we went to was Be’er Milka. When we got here, we saw the kids running around, beautiful scenes of the desert, the dry riverbed and said: ‘Aha – this looks special.’”

While the moshav wants to add around 50 new families, the recruitment process is lengthy. There are interviews with heads of the moshav, and Shabbats spent going to different homes, meeting the residents. “There is cake at one family, lunch at another and dinner at another. You have to meet 35 families before a decision is made – by them and by you.”

Once a prospective resident has been accepted, there is a year of probation. Mitch, who has an eight-year-old daughter and a five -year-old son, spent that time living in a caravan, provided by the moshav.

“It’s very important that there is a strong community, “ says Dan Shapira, head of projects at JNF UK, which has been supporting Be’er Milka in various ways. “Someone might want to do real estate, but the moshav wants people to come and be part of the community. Your mum and dad aren’t here to help with the kids, so you need your neighbour to be able to help out. The main thing is to create a strong and resilient community.”

Moshav Be'er Milka (Photo: Gaby Wine) [Missing Credit]

During the last three months of probation, would-be residents choose a plot of land measuring one dunum – the biblical-sounding equivalent to about a quarter of an acre, where they can build a home. They are also able to have some land for agricultural purposes.

“A lot of people who come here have never done farming before,” says Mitch. “But the atmosphere here is about being a pioneer, and you get a mentor to help you. One guy used to have a glamping company nearby, and today he is a farmer.”

Most of Israel’s tomatoes come from this area, and the moshav also has a dairy business with 300 cows, which produce milk for nearby kibbutz Yotvata, famous for its “milk in a bag”, says Mitch.

While he still works as a tour guide, Covid and intermittent wars have forced Mitch to look for additional sources of income. He is now working on other business projects, which include sound healing, blending different types of music with Tibetan balls – “I love music and the world of yoga” – and doing some catering from his home.

Be'er Milka resident Boaz Dreyer at his vineyard on the moshav, where he produces Dreyer Estate Wines (Photo: Gaby Wine) [Missing Credit]

“There is a sentence we hear from people who live on Be’er Milka – ‘If it doesn’t exist here, it’s because someone hasn’t created it.’ You can do whatever you want. There are three wineries attached to the moshav, people creating essential oils, growing cacti and pomegranates.

“If you have a dream, this is the place to do it. This is why Ben Gurion wanted us to come here – to challenge Jews to make the desert green and to ‘build’ people.”

While conceding the lifestyle isn’t for everyone – “You have to be able to withstand the weather and the distance” – Mitch has managed to adapt. “I’ve become a very minimalist person,” he says, joking that “being divorced helps with this idea”.

At the same time, despite its apparent isolation, there is WIFI, “and if you want to buy a Nespresso machine, it will arrive the next day, and new clothes, two days later. And if I need flour or eggs, I can just ask my neighbours.”

As for education, there is a pre-school in Kadesh, a moshav close by, which provides a “Waldorf” child-centred, holistic approach. “The children spend two days a week in the orchard,” says Mitch.

For older children, there is a school half an hour away, with a free bus which picks up pupils from the various communities in the Negev.

There is also a “very rich” extra-curricular programme, run by different communities and the Negev municipality, says Mitch. “My daughter is learning acrobatics and my son does Capoeira [a type of martial arts].”

For its part, JNF UK has been instrumental in developing communal spaces for the residents. “We came here and talked to the members about what their needs were,” said Dan Shapira, head of projects for the organisation.

One of these was a youth club. “We met the kids and asked what they wanted, and we have now equipped the whole youth club. The space you create is not really about the space, but what you do in it.”

They have also helped develop a community space for mothers and babies, which runs after-school activities and yoga classes. “We have made one space multi-functional,” says Dan. “We really collaborated with the community. They sent their designer, and we did the budgeting with them. In the end, it’s about creating spaces where the community members can mix with one another.”

Be'er Milka's centre for children, babies and mothers, supported by JNF UK (Photo: Gaby Wine) [Missing Credit]

The past few years haven’t been easy though. Yiftah Gorni, 51, one of the founders of Be’er Milka, who was head of the dairy farm, was killed on October 7, when he was fighting terrorists near Moshav Yated. He left behind a wife, three children and a traumatised community.

But Be’er Milka has just celebrated its 20-year anniversary, and Mitch says the occasion “gave us a moment to reflect and see how much we need community. The people are the beating heart of this place. They are not only pioneers, but they are also on the front line of the country.

“The desert was the most important experience in Jewish history, so without it, we aren’t the Jewish people. Living here is not for everyone, but once you come here, it’s infectious.”