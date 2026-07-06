Whizz-kid recreates Golders Green High Street using LEGO

Growing up, 12-year-old Shloimy Brukirer knew every detail of his local kosher butcher from regular shopping trips with his parents.
This came in especially handy when he decided to reconstruct it as part of a unique project to build a stretch of Golders Green High Street out of LEGO.
With an eye for detail, he ensured not to overlook intricacies like the green button outside Kosher Deli’s sliding doors, as well as the rotisserie behind its counter.
The butcher is just one of a number of other kosher landmarks on the impressive LEGO construct, which starts at Novellino restaurant and Booya ice-cream parlour and ends at Bracha street food café, with eateries including Pita, Pizaza and Soyo in between.
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