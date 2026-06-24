When it comes to culture, music is our superpower

For Jewish Culture Month, I contacted Rabbi Adam Zagoria-Moffet, the rabbi of St Albans Masorti (SAMS), where I am a member, and he was enthusiastic to put something together at the shul. I am fortunate to know Tanya Sweiry, a SAMS member and a great violinist, who played wonderfully at Holocaust Memorial Day in 2025.

Tanya told me about Ernest Bloch’s Hassidic Pieces, written in New York in 1924, inspired by the composer’s roots, and I decided to showcase the Jewish contribution to music.

I have long wanted to play the violin/piano arrangement of the famous Adagietto from Mahler’s 5th, and I wondered if Tanya could be persuaded to take on the monument that is Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto (First Movement). To my amazement and delight, she launched herself into it and gave a fabulous performance. When Chiltern Pianos confirmed that I could play their Bösendorfer, I knew we had a concert.

Tanya Sweiry and Jonathan Gale (Photo: courtesy)

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The story of the concert is not that there is a thing called “Jewish Music” – ethnomusicologists have long rejected the idea that ethnicities have distinctive “musics” – but that the Jewish story could be told through our contribution to the culture which we inhabit. I could have called it Jews in Music, but instead, I decided on L’Chaim – A Celebration of Music by Jewish Composers. Music affirms life.

Gustav Mahler was, as a great conductor, the most famous musician of his day. He, and hundreds of Jewish musicians, were persecuted and eventually hounded out of Europe (Mahler took a post in New York).

Europe’s loss was America’s gain, as a large number of composers went to Broadway and Hollywood, where they formed part of America’s sound. We were delighted to have the Sonorité Saxophone Quartet playing Over the Rainbow and other iconic pieces. I would recommend saxes for any Jewish function – punchier than a string quartet and with added “Klezmerism”!

Arnold Schoenberg, who could have gone to Broadway, courageously bucked the trend and founded the most important compositional school of the 20th century. His short Opus 19 pieces were received gracefully by people who may not have been familiar with Schoenberg’s style.

Jewish culture is not only “Western”. Jews have always been part of the Middle East.

Members of the Sonorité Saxophone Quartet (Photo: courtesy)

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When Rabbi Adam suggested new group SHARQIAH (which means “East Wind”) played North African, Yemeni and Persian Music, I felt this must not be omitted. SHARQIAH, led by Israeli saxophonist Ofer Peled, played extraordinary traditional music, and Tanya played music by Israel’s own Paul Ben-Haim.

SHARQIAH (Photo: courtesy)

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Importantly, Ronald Samm, the tenor who had invited me to play at Black History Month, returned the favour, singing opera by two great American composers, Weill and Gershwin.

The concert was a great success, with a dozen performers and more than 100 listeners, showing how Jewish culture is kept alive today.

​Jonathan Gale is a pianist and barrister