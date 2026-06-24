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When it comes to culture, music is our superpower

Is there such a thing as ‘Jewish music’? Possibly not, but Jonathan Gale says the works of Jewish composers should still be celebrated

June 24, 2026 16:03
Tenor Ronald Samms (Photo: courtesy)
Tenor Ronald Samms (Photo: courtesy)

By

Jonathan Gale

2 min read

In 2026, the Board of Deputies launched Jewish Culture Month. It was about time. Some years ago, I was invited by the operatic tenor Ronald Samm, a good friend of mine, to play piano at a concert for Black History Month. I chose music by Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk – two great American composers. Celebrating the contribution of minorities to our culture is a good way of combatting the threat of racism.

In the face of antizionism and antisemitism, I wanted to promote Israeli and Jewish artists. For the past three years, I have been organising music on Holocaust Memorial Day with the kind cooperation of the rector of the parish church in Hemel Hempstead, where I am a borough councillor.

Earlier this year, I arranged for Israeli conductor Yuval Zorn to give a piano recital near my home. When Yuval came to Maylands former industrial estate and played sublime Schubert sonatas on a Bösendorfer kindly provided by Chiltern Pianos, it was the first time that particular music had been played there.

Members of the Sonorité Saxophone Quartet (Photo: courtesy)Members of the Sonorité Saxophone Quartet (Photo: courtesy)[Missing Credit]

It has always been a passion of Jewish people to support music wherever we are – from some of Handel’s oratorios in 18th-century London, through to Grand Opera in 19th-century Paris, to Hollywood and Broadway.

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Topics:

Jewish Culture Month

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