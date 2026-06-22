Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre on track to open after £4 million National Lottery funding

Wales’ oldest surviving synagogue will have a second life as a Jewish cultural centre after receiving nearly £4 million in funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
First established in 1876, Merthyr Tydfil Synagogue is the only one in the UK built in the Northern Gothic style. It functioned as a synagogue until 1983, before a stint as a Christian centre and then as Merthyr’s main fitness centre. The transformation cost the synagogue its prayer hall, ark and parts of its flooring to accommodate gym equipment.
Now with a £3.9 million National Heritage grant, the premises will be fully restored into the Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre, providing educational programmes and community engagement, as well as jobs and voluntary opportunities.
David Bearman, chair of trustees of the Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre, told the Nation Cymru: “We are delighted to have received funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to save the historic synagogue in Merthyr Tydfil, the most important Jewish heritage site in Wales.
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