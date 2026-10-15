Warning issued about eggs contaminated with salmonella found in some kosher shops

Customers who shop at independent food retailers – which includes kosher stores – are being urged to check the code on their eggs after salmonella was detected in a batch imported from Ukraine.
The Food Standards Agency said the eggs originated from Yasensvit Ltd in Kyiv and are stamped with the code 3UA1012066.
According to social media posts, these eggs have been found at some kosher shops.
They may also have been supplied to catering businesses, according to a report on itv.com.
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