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Warning issued about eggs contaminated with salmonella found in some kosher shops

Customers, retailers and caterers have been told to throw away any eggs with the code 3UA1012066

October 16, 2026 00:38
Customers, retailers and caterers are being advised to throw away eggs with this code due to salmonella
Customers, retailers and caterers are being advised to throw away eggs with this code due to salmonella

By

Gaby Wine

1 min read
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Customers who shop at independent food retailers – which includes kosher stores – are being urged to check the code on their eggs after salmonella was detected in a batch imported from Ukraine.

The Food Standards Agency said the eggs originated from Yasensvit Ltd in Kyiv and are stamped with the code 3UA1012066.

According to social media posts, these eggs have been found at some kosher shops.

They may also have been supplied to catering businesses, according to a report on itv.com.

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Topics:

Salmonella

Kosher shops

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