Warning issued about eggs contaminated with salmonella found in some kosher shops

The FSA is urging customers, food firms, retailers and caterers to check eggs for the code, which is printed directly onto the shell and to safely dispose of any eggs they find it on.

It added that food businesses which have received affected eggs should immediately stop selling or using them, withdraw the stock and carry out a recall.

They noted that the eggs may have been repackaged by UK businesses and sold under different names, which means the egg stamp code is the most reliable way to identify contaminated produce.

The eggs have been linked to 36 cases of salmonella, with symptoms including fever, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The NHS advises patients to stay away from work, school or nursery until at least 48 hours after symptoms have completely stopped as the infection can be spread from person to person.

Jacquelyn McCormick, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency said: “We have identified salmonella enteritidis in eggs that were imported from a business in Ukraine and taken urgent action to protect public health and advised that any affected product on the UK market is withdrawn and recalled. It is important to say however that eggs produced in the UK are not affected.

“Eggs bought in major supermarkets are produced in the UK, and therefore not affected by this outbreak. This issue relates specifically to eggs from one business in Ukraine, which are primarily supplied through wholesalers and the catering supply chain, but also sold at small retailers.

“Consumers should not eat these eggs and businesses should withdraw them, and where retail sales have occurred, recall them, as these eggs may be unsafe to eat.”