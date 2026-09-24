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Variety is the spice of rabbinic life for new Leo Baeck students

The students who have joined the college’s semichah course this year have a strong creative and cosmopolitan profile

September 24, 2026 10:46
Fabrizio Melis IMG_3992.jpg (Photo: Leo Baeck College)
Fabrizio Melis (Photo: Leo Baeck College)

By

Simon Rocker

7 min read
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Fabrizio Melis grew up in Sardinia with little Jewish upbringing. “I didn't even understand what it meant to be to be Jewish, even if my mum would cook some type of food or we had a Friday night dinner,” he recalls.

The only synagogue had been “knocked down hundreds of years ago and a church was built on top”.

But now in his 50s and having spent most of his adulthood in London, he has just started training to become a rabbi, one of four first-year recruits at the Leo Baeck College, the Progressive movement’s rabbinic academy.

The college, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, has always had an international reach, ordaining 220 rabbis from 20 countries. But this year’s group has a particularly cosmopolitan character and shows a breadth of interest as well: one played French horn in an ensemble, another is a published novelist.

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Topics:

Leo Baeck College

Rabbis

Progressive Judaism

Masorti

Students

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