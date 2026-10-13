United Synagogue chief executive Jo Grose to leave

Jo Grose, the first woman to become chief executive of the United Synagogue, is stepping down after four years at the helm.
She informed US rabbis and colleagues of her forthcoming departure this morning. Grose will be taking up the role of joint chief executive of the Wohl Legacy.
Originally from Manchester, Grose joined the US in 2015 to implement its strategic view, going on to become director of communities and strategy before taking up the role of chief executive.
On her appointment, she described her priorities as “empowering young adults to build communities that meet their needs, attracting and retaining the best rabbinic couples and creating every possible opportunity for diverse and strong leadership teams”.
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