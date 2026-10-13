United Synagogue chief executive Jo Grose to leave

Saul Taylor, president of the United Synagogue, said: “Jo has served the United Synagogue with distinction since 2015, including nearly four years as chief executive. During that time, she has been one of the most inspirational Jewish professional leaders of her generation.

“Jo possesses a unique ability to rally those around her and to inspire colleagues and volunteers alike. She never gave less than 100 per cent to the role and led the United Synagogue through the profound challenges faced by our community in the aftermath of October 7. She earned the respect and admiration of us all – rabbis, trustees, chairs and honorary officers, volunteers, staff and members – and has been a role model not only for women in communal leadership, but for all who choose to make community work their vocation.”

Taylor added that Grose’s impact had been felt not only within the United Synagogue but across the wider Jewish community. “It has been an honour to work alongside her, and we wish her every success in the challenges she takes on in the future,” he said.

Professor David Latchman CBE, chair of the Wohl Legacy, said: “The trustees are delighted that Jo Grose has accepted the appointment as joint chief executive (UK) of the Wohl Legacy and look forward to welcoming her in the coming months, to work alongside Joint chief executive for Israel and Europe, Jo Cohen.

“Jo Grose brings a wealth of leadership experience, strategic insight and a strong commitment to social impact, and we are confident that she will make a significant contribution as we continue our work across the British Jewish community.”

Jo will succeed Pam Goldsmith, who is retiring "after many years of dedicated service to the Wohl Legacy”, said Professor Latchman.

The Wohl Legacy funds charitable projects and organisations to create sustainable change and strengthen communities in the UK, Israel and Europe.