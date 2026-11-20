The United Synagogue has announced the appointment of an interim CEO.
David Collins is to step into the role in January, after current CEO Jo Grose leaves the role to become co-CEO of the Wohl Legacy.
Collins has worked for the United Synagogue for 20 years and is currently the charity’s chief operating officer and deputy chief executive.
He joined the charity in 2006 as a Tribe fieldworker and has held eight roles, including leading Tribe, the United Synagogue’s young people’s department, and working as chief programmes officer, overseeing the work of US Chesed, education and events, Young US and Tribe.
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