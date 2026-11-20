Collins said: “I am both excited and humbled to be taking on the leadership of the United Synagogue during this interim period. We are a charity with an extraordinary history and a profound responsibility to support and strengthen Jewish life across the UK.

“I look forward to working with our communities, rabbinic teams, staff and lay leaders to build on our strengths, embrace new opportunities and ensure the United Synagogue continues to thrive.”

Born and raised in Glasgow, David spent a year on Bnei Akiva Hachshara, studying at a yeshiva in Israel, before graduating from the University of Salford with a degree in business information systems.

Saul Taylor, president of the United Synagogue, said: “I am delighted that David Collins has stepped up to the role of interim CEO. David is hugely valued across the United Synagogue, and his vast knowledge, experience and commitment to our charity make him ideally placed to take on this important role during the interim period.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of David’s calibre within our team already and I am very grateful he is willing to step up. I have every confidence that he will do a fantastic job during this period.”



