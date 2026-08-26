UJS named EUJS Student Union of the Year 2026

The Union of Jewish Students has won the European Jewish Student Union of the Year award at the annual EUJS Summer U.

UJS was recognised for “investing in the leaders of tomorrow through record-breaking leadership programmes and events”, said host of the night, EUJS Vice President Matty Fisher.

Fisher commended UJS for how “they powered their local communities across over 1,000 events, sold out 1,200 national event tickets in minutes, united students cross-communally, brought 2,800 students to Holocaust education events, and trained over 1,400 university leaders to tackle antisemitism...They showed that Jewish life doesn’t just survive, it thrives.”

UJS were praised for their landmark [Time for Change] report into antisemitism on campus “that gained unprecedented media attention”, Fisher said. “Students refused to be defined by the challenges around them, instead reclaiming their identity with pride, resilience and joy.”