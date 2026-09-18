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UJS launches new year with Parliament reception

Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said Jewish student leadership was ‘inspiring’

September 18, 2026 07:06
Jewish student leaders with MP Sarah Sackman in Parliament for 26/27 launch (Photo: UJS)
Jewish student leaders with MP Sarah Sackman in Parliament for 26/27 launch (Photo: UJS)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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More than 50 Jewish student leaders gathered in Parliament this week to launch the Union of Jewish Students’ new academic year.

The event, hosted by Sarah Sackman, Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green, brought together heads of UJS, Jewish Society (JSoc) presidents and members of UJS’ national council. There were also Board of Deputies UJS representatives and participants of the UJS Leadership Fellowship.

Also marking the Jewish new year, the event saw student leaders set out their priorities and raise questions and concerns directly with Sackman.

UJS President Raphi Leon told students it was time to “take agency over the story that is told on campuses about Jewish student life”, and that UJS’ focus would be on “leading, defending and enriching” the experience for Jewish students.

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UJS

Sarah Sackman

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