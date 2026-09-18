UJS launches new year with Parliament reception

UJS president Raphi Leon (Photo: UJS) [Missing Credit]

Reflecting on the last 12 months, he said: “Over the past year, we’ve told a story of Jewish pride, resilience and joy. Now it’s time to share that confidence beyond the walls of a Hillel House and into broader university life…Be proud of your Jewish life on campus and never rest in our collective mission to make it even better.”

He paid tribute to JSoc heads, saying: “Thank you for the work you do leading, building and growing thriving Jewish student communities on your campuses, big and small. Your passion and dedication are the heartbeat of our union.”

The evening continued with a Q&A hosted by Sackman, during which students were able to raise concerns directly with the parliamentarian.

Sackman said afterwards: “It was wonderful to host another cohort of brilliant Jewish student leaders in Parliament for UJS' year launch. They are building proud and vibrant campus communities in challenging times, showing leadership that is inspiring to the whole Jewish community. I look forward to seeing the fantastic work Jewish students do in the year ahead.”

Sarah Sackman, Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green, takes part in a Q&A with Jewish student leaders (Photo: UJS) [Missing Credit]

Leon told the JC: “The passion and dedication of our Jewish student leaders is phenomenal, and it was fantastic to see the vibrancy of campus Jewish life on display in Parliament.

“Our thanks to Sarah for hosting us, and for engaging with Jewish students thoughtfully… The team and I are excited to get out onto campus and meet so many Jewish students across the UK and Ireland.”

The Parliament event was part of UJS’ year-round work to create opportunities for student leaders to engage directly with political figures.

Overseeing more than 80 Jewish Societies catering for more than 10,000 students, UJS is currently preparing for freshers’ week.

At this year’s EUJS Summer U, held in August, UJS was named International Jewish Student Union of the Year.