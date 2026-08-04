Treasured ‘Teddy’ tells the story of Shoah survivor in Imperial War Museum exhibition

“It's very difficult to explain because [the war] started when I was very young,” said Holocaust survivor John Hajdu MBE. “What I have gone through is almost impossible to explain, relate, or dissect.”
The Imperial War Museum has tried to “show” it with a new exhibition titled Childhood in War, which includes the palm-sized “Teddy”, gifted to the 89-year-old when he was a toddler and which accompanied John from Nazi-occupied Hungary to post-war Britain.
John was born in Budapest in 1937 to a well-to-do, middle-class Jewish family, whose lives were upended in 1941, when Hungary allied with Nazi Germany and adopted its antisemitic regime. John recalled: “In a remarkably short time, everything changed.” Anti-Jewish laws excluded Jews from various professions, prohibited use of cars or public transport, and banned Jews from entering hotels or restaurants.
By 1944, the Nazi presence had reached boiling point. “I was with friends in a nearby skating rink, and when I heard gunshots, I rushed home, still with my skates on, terrified,” John said.
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