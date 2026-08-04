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Treasured ‘Teddy’ tells the story of Shoah survivor in Imperial War Museum exhibition

John Hajdu survived both Nazi and communist persecution – before coming to the UK with his beloved toy

August 4, 2026 13:40
John Hajdu MBE with Teddy (Photo: Rankin/Holocaust Memorial Day Trust)
John Hajdu MBE with Teddy (Photo: Rankin/Holocaust Memorial Day Trust)

By

Alma Green

4 min read
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“It's very difficult to explain because [the war] started when I was very young,” said Holocaust survivor John Hajdu MBE. “What I have gone through is almost impossible to explain, relate, or dissect.”

The Imperial War Museum has tried to “show” it with a new exhibition titled Childhood in War, which includes the palm-sized “Teddy”, gifted to the 89-year-old when he was a toddler and which accompanied John from Nazi-occupied Hungary to post-war Britain.

John was born in Budapest in 1937 to a well-to-do, middle-class Jewish family, whose lives were upended in 1941, when Hungary allied with Nazi Germany and adopted its antisemitic regime. John recalled: “In a remarkably short time, everything changed.” Anti-Jewish laws excluded Jews from various professions, prohibited use of cars or public transport, and banned Jews from entering hotels or restaurants.

John Hajdu as a toddler (Photo: courtesy)John Hajdu as a toddler (Photo: courtesy)[Missing Credit]

By 1944, the Nazi presence had reached boiling point. “I was with friends in a nearby skating rink, and when I heard gunshots, I rushed home, still with my skates on, terrified,” John said.

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Holocaust survivors

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