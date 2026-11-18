Three charities from within the Jewish community are among the 250 organisations selected this year to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
Salaam Shalom Kitchen, the Association of Jewish Refugees, and the Paperweight Trust were all featured in the announcement made last weekend for the most prestigious award that a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.
A joint Jewish-Muslim partnership dedicated to cohesion and breaking barriers, Salaam Shalom Kitchen (SaSh) has served weekly meals to people in the Hyson Green neighbourhood in Nottingham for more than 11 years.
Their community café operates out of the Hyson Green Youth Club and provides hundreds of hot meals and grocery bags each Wednesday to people from various communities and with wide-ranging needs.
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