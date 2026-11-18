“We are delighted to have been granted this award which honours the great work our volunteers do to run this project, which helps so many people in need,” said SaSh co-chairs Karen Worth and Ferzana Shan in a joint statement.

Another organisation celebrating after winning the award is the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), a national charity assisting Holocaust survivors and refugees across the country.

AJR's volunteer and communities team (credit: AJR) [Missing Credit]

The charity’s London-based team was specifically heralded for this year’s prize for their tireless support of Holocaust survivors in the capital – including home visits, telephone friendships, and community activities – which help them to maintain meaningful connections and stave off loneliness.

“I just love that my AJR volunteer wants to share his company with me,” said one member, aged 98. “I don’t have much of a life these days, but I really enjoy listening to what’s going on in his world. I look forward to his visits – it really brightens up my week.”

AJR’s services likewise provide relief to the families of Holocaust survivors; one woman, whose mother benefitted from the friendship of a volunteer, described it as “like manna from heaven”.

“From my point of view, as the daughter onto whom the burden of mum’s later years fell very heavily, it was a wonderful relief for me to know that she had a reliable, dependable friendship outside of what I could provide,” she added.

“These friendships can transform someone’s week and offer enormous peace of mind to their families,” commented Fran Horwich, head of volunteer and community services at AJR. “Our volunteers give their time with such warmth, generosity, and commitment.”

AJR volunteers also run activities including poetry sessions and German conversation groups, allowing their members to connect with one another via their shared passions.

“[They] do far more than give their time,” said AJR’s CEO, Michael Newman OBE. “They build relationships, provide reassurance, and help ensure that those who have endured so much are supported, valued, and connected to their communities.”

“This award is a wonderful tribute to their dedication and to the spirit of kindness that runs throughout AJR.”

AJR's volunteer and communities team (credit: AJR) [Missing Credit]

The third Jewish charity to be included in the list is the Paperweight Trust, recognising its volunteers’ dedication to helping people across the Jewish community overcome financial, legal, and administrative difficulties.

The charity provides free and confidential support with debt, housing, family breakdown, forms, bereavement, welfare, and everyday bureaucratic administration.

Its volunteer caseworkers help relieve the burden upon clients, which is sometimes emotional as much as it is practical. For instance, one recent client approached his caseworker with an unopened letter, saying that he was too overwhelmed to open it and deal with its consequences alone.

“[The award] is a clear acknowledgement of the vital service that Paperweight provides across the community spectrum and the links between mental health, ill health, and debt, and the stresses and strains of modern-day life,” said Bayla Perrin, CEO of Paperweight.

Clients’ issues are often interconnected; another recent client came seeking support with the pressure put on by a mortgage increase, debts, their children’s needs, and an unreliable car.

“This recognition belongs first and foremost to our extraordinary volunteers, who give so generously of their time, expertise, and compassion,” said Benjamin Conway, chair of Paperweight.

“They make an immeasurable difference to the lives of people who are struggling, often at moments when they feel they have nowhere else to turn.”

A Paperweight family caseworker (left) consulting with a client about her divorce (credit: Two Boys) [Missing Credit]

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service launched in 2002, then known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. Organisations receiving the award keep it for life.

To see the full list of organisations receiving this year’s King’s Award for Voluntary Service, click here.

For more information about the three charities who received the award, click the links below:

Salaam Shalom Kitchen

Association of Jewish Refugees

Paperweight Trust