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The UK’s oldest Jewish man celebrates 107 with family, friends – and some lessons for life

Veteran Joe Slyper marched in the annual AJEX parade until he was 100

July 16, 2026 12:50
Joe Slyper on his iPad (Photo: Nightingale Hammerson)
Joe Slyper on his iPad (Photo: Nightingale Hammerson)

By

Gaby Wine

3 min read
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The UK’s oldest Jewish man, who turned 107 yesterday, has shared a couple of lessons for life exclusively with JC readers.

Speaking at his birthday tea, Joe Slyper, who has lived through five British monarchs and 23 Prime Ministers, said: “First of all, you’ve got to learn to give and take. Secondly, always remember there’s one word: ‘Sorry.’ That is basically it.”

These nuggets of wisdom have clearly served him well. In 1940, he married his sweetheart Rose at East London Synagogue, and they shared 73 happy years together until she passed away.

They had two children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, many of whom were at the celebration at Hammerson House care home.

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Joe Slyper

Oldest Jewish man

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