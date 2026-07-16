The UK’s oldest Jewish man celebrates 107 with family, friends – and some lessons for life

The UK’s oldest Jewish man, who turned 107 yesterday, has shared a couple of lessons for life exclusively with JC readers.
Speaking at his birthday tea, Joe Slyper, who has lived through five British monarchs and 23 Prime Ministers, said: “First of all, you’ve got to learn to give and take. Secondly, always remember there’s one word: ‘Sorry.’ That is basically it.”
These nuggets of wisdom have clearly served him well. In 1940, he married his sweetheart Rose at East London Synagogue, and they shared 73 happy years together until she passed away.
They had two children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, many of whom were at the celebration at Hammerson House care home.
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