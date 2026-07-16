The UK’s oldest Jewish man celebrates 107 with family, friends – and some lessons for life

Joe Slyper, with his beloved wife, Rose (Photo: courtesy)

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Born on July 15, 1919, in Mile End, East London, Joe was in the textiles and fashion industry before the outbreak of World War Two.

In 1939, he was among the first people to volunteer for the British Army, where he trained as a signaller, going on to earn the rank of Sergeant with the 9th Battalion Devonshire Regiment and later becoming a basic training instructor. He spent the war years in Britain, as his skills were considered essential.

Joe later became heavily involved with AJEX – the Jewish Military Association, where he was chairman of the Finchley and Hampstead Garden Suburb branch for seven decades, raising in excess of £4m.

He was instrumental in bringing in funding in the 1950s and 60s for AJEX House, a block of 20 flats in Stamford Hill providing homes for elderly and disabled veterans, and he only stopped marching in the annual AJEX parade when he turned 100.

The charity recently made Joe – the oldest member of AJEX – honorary AJEX ambassador, representing them both within and outside the Jewish community.

Joe Slyper in the army (Photo: courtesy)

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He remains close to all his grandchildren, who told the JC what an integral part he had always played in their lives. Nicholas, 46, described his grandpa as having “a devoted heart” and being “the one who never says ‘no’”.

After the war, Joe returned to the textile and interior design industry, and Nicholas recalled that his grandpa was “always there with [his] toolbox: putting up curtains, fixing whatever was broken, and even altering our clothes, so everything was just right”.

James, 48, paid tribute to his grandpa for being “such an amazing role model” and Joshua, 36, said his grandpa was “a true mensch – a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather”.

He added: “I honestly can’t remember a single time he ever raised his voice to me or told me off, even the time I opened the car door while he was driving. His patience seemed endless.”

Echoing his brother Nicholas, Joshua called Joe “the ultimate handyman. There isn’t anything he can’t make or fix. When I wanted a Peter Pan costume, he made it. When I wanted a superhero cape, he made me a reversible Batman and Superman one. He never let me go to school in trousers which were too long or too wide.”

Joe Slyper with family members and Rabbi Elchonon Feldman from Bushey Synagogue (Photo: Gaby Wine)

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His daughter, Anne Barnett, 73, told the JC: “My dad has always been an inspiration. He’s always taught me right from wrong, and I followed that example through to my children. He lived with us for 14 years, and in all that time, there was never a cross word between any of us. He’s just a gentleman and a pleasure to be with.”

At the tea, Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, senior rabbi of Bushey Synagogue, where Joe is a member, said to him: “I think the wisdom that you share at this ripe age reflects something which is beyond what we, with our limited scope of time, are able to appreciate, and therefore, it’s not about stature today. Today is about status, and we all look up to you.

"We all are blessed to have you in our lives, and we pray and hope that you can have the naches and appreciation of all that you have created and the beautiful legacy that you share with all of us.”

On behalf of Bushey Shul, Rabbi Feldman presented a certificate of honour, which stated: “You are a living link to generations past and a source of pride to all our community.”

Joe Slyper at 107 (Photo: Gaby Wine)

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He also gave Joe “yet another edition of the Singer’s siddur”, joking: “You have seen 20 different editions in your own lifetime, but we want to keep you up to the times.”

Jenny Pattinson, CEO of Nightingale Hammerson, where Joe is one of ten centenarians, said Joe was “a wonderful part of the community. Everyone at Nightingale Hammerson is delighted to celebrate Joe's extraordinary birthday and the incredible life he continues to lead.”

As a grandfather and great-grandfather, who remembers using gas lamps before electricity was widely available, but now enjoys playing games on his iPad, the JC asked him what advice he would give the younger generations to get them off their screens. Without missing a beat, he said: “That you’ll never do. They’re brought up on iPhones. I’d be lost without mine, and I’m 107.”