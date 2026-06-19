‘The song celebrates the joy, love and huge personality Celine brought to our family’

A little girl who died of cancer aged just one year and 19 days is being remembered by a song celebrating her life.
Celine Ziff had an extrarenal rhabdoid tumour, an extremely rare and aggressive illness that is diagnosed in fewer than one in a million children in the UK every year.
She spent seven months being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, while the family were supported by Camp Simcha.
Tragically, Celine died last August, having been cared for at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice in London. All proceeds from the song will be going to the hospice.
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