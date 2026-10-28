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Naomi Verber

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Naomi Verber

The Schmooze

Will you join the Jewish response to the nature crisis?

From ancient Torah laws to international environmental cooperation, Jews around the world are putting our heritage of radical responsibility into action.

October 28, 2026 14:11
Environment, hands holding plant and soil GettyImages-2209485667.jpg
What we now call 'environmentalism' was built into the Torah more than 3,000 years ago (Photo: Getty)
2 min read
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Before there was a climate and nature crisis, there was a covenant – a promise between people, land and God “to tend and protect the land” (Genesis 2:15).

What happens when that promise is broken? What we now call “environmentalism” was built into the Torah more than 3,000 years ago: no absolute ownership of land; let the land rest every seventh year; don’t waste; don’t destroy – even in war, even a single tree. This wasn’t poetry, it was law, embedding environmental responsibility and social justice into the foundations of Jewish life.

This week, I am in Yerevan, Armenia, representing EcoJudaism and the wider Jewish environmental response at the UN Biodiversity COP. As governments gather to confront the accelerating destruction of the natural world, I am reminded of something extraordinary; we, the Jewish people, have never accepted the world as it is.

We were the first people to insist there is one God, one moral order; slaves who defied the mighty Egyptian empire, walking into freedom to forge a new future based on hope, justice and human dignity; the first society to build a welfare state, mandating the redistribution of wealth, protection of the vulnerable and debt forgiveness.

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Topics:

EcoJudaism

Environment

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