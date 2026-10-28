Will you join the Jewish response to the nature crisis?

Before there was a climate and nature crisis, there was a covenant – a promise between people, land and God “to tend and protect the land” (Genesis 2:15).
What happens when that promise is broken? What we now call “environmentalism” was built into the Torah more than 3,000 years ago: no absolute ownership of land; let the land rest every seventh year; don’t waste; don’t destroy – even in war, even a single tree. This wasn’t poetry, it was law, embedding environmental responsibility and social justice into the foundations of Jewish life.
This week, I am in Yerevan, Armenia, representing EcoJudaism and the wider Jewish environmental response at the UN Biodiversity COP. As governments gather to confront the accelerating destruction of the natural world, I am reminded of something extraordinary; we, the Jewish people, have never accepted the world as it is.
We were the first people to insist there is one God, one moral order; slaves who defied the mighty Egyptian empire, walking into freedom to forge a new future based on hope, justice and human dignity; the first society to build a welfare state, mandating the redistribution of wealth, protection of the vulnerable and debt forgiveness.
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