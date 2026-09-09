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Lawrence Cohen

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Lawrence Cohen

The Schmooze

Why I decided to take an A-level at 79 years old

My son thinks I’m on an ego trip… he may be right, but I love a challenge and I want to share my knowledge of biblical Hebrew with the community

September 9, 2026 13:03
Students start working as a 4 hours philosophy dissertation kicks off the French general baccalaureat exam for getting into university, in Quimper on June 15, 2026. More than 700,000 candidates across France take the 2026 session of the Baccalaureat or "bac", the secondary school diploma required for access to higher education, with written exams running from June 15 to 18 and oral examinations through early July. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
Exam season (Photo: Getty Images)
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Here we go again. I arrive at Canford Community College in Hounslow after another sleepless night in the Heathrow IBIS Budget Hotel, directly under the incoming northern flight path. It’s not the hotel’s fault I didn’t sleep; it’s because I’m on shpilkes (tenterhooks). The staff see the state I’m in and offer me a complimentary breakfast to ward off the collywobbles. I take one look at the fry-up buffet and flee in panic.

The college reception area is thronged with teenage candidates. Approaching my 79th birthday, I am clearly the oldest. A young Indian woman offers me her chair. I politely decline. A mum wearing a hijab gives me a warm smile. I smile back. In the college sports hall, the exam venue, I am the lone kippah ranger.

What am I doing at Cranford College? Ah, yes: I am scheduled to take the final biblical Hebrew A-level paper here. As an external student, I am unable to sit the exam at Jewish schools offering the subject. Staying overnight in Heathrow enables me to tackle the set texts from the Books of Samuel and Kings, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, rather than having to navigate the trip from home through the morning rush hour. A good plan. Unfortunately, insomnia has rendered it totally obsolete.

So, why am I putting myself through this? My son suggests I’m on an ego trip. He may be right, but it is also true that I love a challenge. Having acquired a modern Hebrew A-level in my mid-forties, I feel a compulsion to top it off with its biblical equivalent in my late seventies.

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A Levels

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