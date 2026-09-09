Why I decided to take an A-level at 79 years old

Here we go again. I arrive at Canford Community College in Hounslow after another sleepless night in the Heathrow IBIS Budget Hotel, directly under the incoming northern flight path. It’s not the hotel’s fault I didn’t sleep; it’s because I’m on shpilkes (tenterhooks). The staff see the state I’m in and offer me a complimentary breakfast to ward off the collywobbles. I take one look at the fry-up buffet and flee in panic.

The college reception area is thronged with teenage candidates. Approaching my 79th birthday, I am clearly the oldest. A young Indian woman offers me her chair. I politely decline. A mum wearing a hijab gives me a warm smile. I smile back. In the college sports hall, the exam venue, I am the lone kippah ranger.

What am I doing at Cranford College? Ah, yes: I am scheduled to take the final biblical Hebrew A-level paper here. As an external student, I am unable to sit the exam at Jewish schools offering the subject. Staying overnight in Heathrow enables me to tackle the set texts from the Books of Samuel and Kings, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, rather than having to navigate the trip from home through the morning rush hour. A good plan. Unfortunately, insomnia has rendered it totally obsolete.

So, why am I putting myself through this? My son suggests I’m on an ego trip. He may be right, but it is also true that I love a challenge. Having acquired a modern Hebrew A-level in my mid-forties, I feel a compulsion to top it off with its biblical equivalent in my late seventies.