What a teddy bear can mean to an endangered child

I was alone in the world, a boy alone in the world… but the light, there was always some sort of light…” This is how the great Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld described his childhood as a Holocaust survivor.
For Hungarian-born John Hajdu that light was Teddy. The little bear that fits neatly into the palm of his hand has remained with him since he was a three-year-old escaping the Nazis. Tiny Teddy was the only toy he could take when he was hidden in a cupboard by an aunt before being forced into the Budapest Ghetto.
His father was sent to a labour camp and his mother to Mauthausen in October 1944. Reunited with his parents after Soviet troops liberated the ghetto in January 1945, he and his mother faced another hurdle ten years later after the Soviet quashing of the Hungarian Uprising. They escaped under dark over icy rivers, walking 25 miles to reach Austria – and finally Britain in 1957. Teddy was always with him.
Now 89, and a grandfather of four, Hajdu has agreed to part briefly with Teddy, which is one of the toys featured in a new exhibition, Childhood in War, at London’s Imperial War Museum. Teddy will keep company with other children’s toys, books and personal testimonies that preserved something of their broken childhoods when war broke out in Europe, Ukraine, Sudan and Afghanistan.
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