We’re preparing our students for an uncertain world

At JFS, we understand that the children of the Anglo-Jewish community are not only the future of Anglo-Jewry; they are part of the future of this country in its entirety. They are full of compassion, kindness and hope. These values stretch far beyond just JFS. They define the Jewish community, and they come from parents, grandparents and great-grandparents who have passed on values across generations. It comes from a community that has known challenge but still teaches joy; that has known fear but still teaches courage; that has known exclusion but still teaches responsibility to others. At JFS, we understand our responsibility to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our students as they take their first steps into the world.

A JFS art lesson (Photo: Blake Ezra)

(C) Blake Ezra Photography 2025 Not to be reproduced without written permission.

An uncertain future needs young people who believe they can help build something better. And with that in mind, this community’s hearts should burst with pride at the collective love and care and determination of the adults you are raising. I know that the threads your children will weave will be ones to bind people despite their differences, threads born from respect and generosity of spirit. The Anglo-Jewish community is an incredible one and absolutely one that deserves celebration. Every single leader of this country should be shouting it from their rooftops.

At JFS, we want our students to be in a position to do just that. To that end, we are striving to hire the best teachers in the country; we are expanding our student support teams to make sure that everyone leaves us as secure as possible in who they are and what they stand for; we are employing a team of psychologists to ensure our work is based on research, we are building a Chesed hub; we are launching a Beacon of Jewish Life programme. We run more than 50 extra-curricular clubs, are continually refining our classroom practice and are building what we hope is a world-class careers programme. We are seeking to build leadership courses, entrepreneurship incubation classes and an AI provision so that our students leave us in the strongest possible place.

In uncertain times, we are seeking to give our students sure footing. Education must evolve because the world our children will inherit already has. The task before us is to ensure they are ready: ready to succeed, ready to lead, ready to serve and ready to shape the future with knowledge, confidence, kindness and pride. If we are successful in this endeavour as a community, it will only be because of the way in which the community has always stood side by side with schools, and for this we are deeply grateful.

​Dr David Moody is the headteacher of JFS

The JFS Future Makers matched funding campaign will take place on Sunday July 12 to Monday July 13. Go to: tinyurl.com/JFSFutureMakers or click here if you wish to donate