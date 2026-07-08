We’re preparing our students for an uncertain world

In uncertain times, the future that our students are moving towards is changing faster than at any point I can remember. At a time when artificial intelligence is already reshaping the workplace, and graduate jobs are increasingly difficult to find, the skills that employers value most are changing too.
Academic excellence still matters, but grades alone will not be enough. Our children need to be creative, resilient, adaptable and able to work with others. They will need emotional intelligence as well as knowledge. They will need confidence, but also humility. They will need to be able to think clearly in a world that is often noisy, fractured and uncertain.
And yet, for all that has changed, one thing has not. Every child still walks through the school gates with hopes, dreams and extraordinary potential. Part of the work of education is helping young people discover not only what they are good at, but who they are and what kind of difference they want to make.
As a Jewish school, that responsibility carries an additional weight. We are not only preparing young people to succeed in the world; we are preparing them to contribute to it as proud, confident Jews, and this matters now more than ever. It matters because we want our students to confidently look outwards, never to withdraw from society, but engage to help shape it.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.