‘We started an online community during Covid, and it’s still flourishing’

Every Friday morning, scores of people from all over the country and many from abroad, especially Israel, stop whatever they are doing and tune in online to Abraham Events. They meet friends and strangers for a cosy chat before the main presentation.
We have hosted Jewish luminaries, writers, academics, eminent lawyers – and even pop stars. The list reads a bit like a Jewish Who’s Who and includes Baroness Hodge, Lord Leslie Turnberg, Howard Jacobson, Tim Franks and Graham Gouldman of 10cc fame. We have also heard from the “two Adams” – Wagner and Rose – the lawyers who campaigned relentlessly for the release of Brits captured on October 7.
All, including the lesser known, have a fascinating story to tell, and all are subject to lively questioning afterwards.
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