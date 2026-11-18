It is also far more common than many of us realise. Eighty-eight per cent of the women we supported last year were experiencing coercive control. It is the most common form of abuse we see, yet often the hardest to recognise. Many tell us they didn’t know what was happening to them had a name. Why is it so hard to see? Partly because it works quietly. Being told you’re too sensitive, or that something didn’t happen the way you remember it. Messages read, passwords demanded, location tracked. Tension or guilt whenever you see friends or family.

None of these leave a mark, and each can be explained away. What matters is the pattern, and what it quietly takes away: confidence, money, friendships, privacy, and, in the end, a person’s agency. Instead of home feeling safe, it becomes a place of fear.

But it is also hard to see coercive control from where we stand and the values that enhance our everyday Jewish life. We are a close, warm community, and we like to think we know the families around us. We see them at shul, at simchas. When a couple seems lovely, when a family looks completely “normal”, it can feel unthinkable that something could be wrong. So, we don’t look, or we don’t ask. And sometimes, without meaning to, we ask the wrong question.

“Why doesn’t she just leave?” is the one we hear most often. Coercive control slowly wears down the very things a person needs to retain agency over their life: confidence, money, support and safety. Leaving can also be the most dangerous time. So, rather than asking why they stay, we might ask about the behaviour of the person causing the harm.

Women reach out in their own time, often when they decide they simply can’t go on as things are. When that moment comes, it matters who is around them. A friend who once noticed and said: “You don’t seem yourself lately.” A family member who kept the door open. A colleague who listened and understood.

When more of us know the signs, someone living with coercive control is more likely to be believed and supported.

On November 20 to 21, synagogues and communities across the country, from every part of Jewish life, will mark JWA Shabbat. When the same conversation happens in so many places on the same weekend, it sends a clear message: this is not a private matter, and it is not someone else’s problem.

This year, we are asking everyone to “See the Unseen”. It might be a conversation round the Shabbat table, a sermon, or a quiet word with someone you have been worried about. You might ask: did anything seem harmless at first? Which everyday freedoms do we take for granted – and what happens when they are taken away?

You don’t need all the answers. Just be willing to look a little closer and keep the door open.

See the signs. Start a conversation.

JWA Shabbat runs from November 21 to 22. To take part, communities and families can download the free ‘See the Unseen’ toolkit here or go to: jwa.org.uk/shabbat2026

If something doesn’t feel right, for you or someone you care about, Jewish Women’s Aid is here for free, confidential advice and support: 0808 801 0500 or jwa.org.uk/webchat

Ilana Hutchinson is the JWA co-director of outreach and prevention