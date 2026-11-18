Ask most people to picture domestic abuse and a familiar image appears. A bruise. A raised voice through a wall. A relationship that is obviously, visibly wrong.
That picture isn’t false. But in my work at Jewish Women’s Aid, it describes only a small part of what we see. Far more often, abuse looks like nothing at all.
It looks like a husband who always likes to know where his wife is “because he worries”. A partner who handles all the money “because he’s better with numbers”. A woman who has gradually stopped coming to Friday night dinners “because things are just a bit tense at home at the moment”. A student who stops socialising with her flatmates because her partner demands her time is spent solely with them. Each moment on its own seems ordinary, even caring. Put together, they can tell a very different story.
This is coercive control. It is rarely one argument or one obvious incident. It is a pattern of behaviour that gradually takes away a person’s independence, choices and everyday freedoms. What seems caring or reasonable at first can, over time, become controlling and abusive.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.