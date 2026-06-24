We can only empower people when we can see them

Our work is grounded in co-creation. We support people to shape the activities, programmes and decisions that affect them. That might be members’ meetings where individuals decide together what their community should look like. It might be adapting support around a person’s communication style, sensory needs or passions. It might mean members themselves leading the celebration of festivals and traditions that carry meaning and pride.

A community is judged not by how it serves the most influential, but by whether everyone is given the opportunity to belong and contribute

This is what it means to truly see someone. It reflects the Jewish value of kavod habriyot – honouring the dignity of every person. Seeing someone properly takes time, trust and investment. It requires skilled staff who can listen, adapt and build relationships. It depends on continuity and care that values dignity over speed. But these are the qualities current funding models undermine. Charities are expected to absorb increasing demands while delivering more sophisticated support with fewer resources, all while filling the gaps left by overstretched public services. Every day, we see the impact of personalised, co-created support.

We see people gain confidence when they are trusted to make choices about their own lives, feeling listened to, respected and valued.

We also see the cost when this approach is treated as optional. Short-term funding priorities reward efficiency over humanity, measure activity rather than outcomes and cost rather than quality of life. They leave charities struggling to plan as need continues to grow. In this climate, services that put the individual first are not just undervalued. They are at risk.

This should concern the Jewish community deeply. Our tradition places collective responsibility at its centre. A community is judged not by how it serves the most influential, but by whether everyone is given the opportunity to belong and contribute. Jewish teaching challenges us not merely to include people, but to build communities in which every individual can participate fully, and with pride. That principle demands more than awareness campaigns. It requires sustained commitment, political will and proper investment.

At Kisharon Langdon, “co-creation” is not a buzzword. It is an expression of respect. So, when we ask: “Do you see me?”, the answer is not theoretical. It is demonstrated in whether we support the charities doing this work and insist personalisation is non-negotiable. Seeing someone means building with them and ensuring that, long after Learning Disability Awareness Week has passed, they are still heard, valued and able to belong.

​Richard Franklin is chief executive of Kisharon Langdon