We can only empower people when we can see them

When people with learning disabilities are not merely consulted but actively involved in shaping their own lives, something fundamental shifts. Support stops being something done to them and becomes something created with them. Confidence and independence grow and strengthen. The Jewish principle that every person is created b’tselem Elohim – in the image of God – reminds us that every individual possesses inherent dignity, value and purpose.
At Kisharon Langdon, this is not a slogan. It is our daily practice. The theme of this year’s Learning Disability Awareness Week, which ran from June 15 to 21, was “Do you see me?” It cut to the heart of our work. It is a question not about visibility alone, but about recognition. It asks whether society is prepared to see people with learning disabilities as individuals with agency, preferences and ambition, rather than as problems to be managed or as costs to be contained.
That challenge matters now more than ever. Across the country, charities supporting people with learning disabilities are being pushed to breaking point. Years of underinvestment in social care have hollowed out provision at every level. Government commitments are backed by fragile funding. Local authorities, facing relentless financial pressure, are forced to prioritise survival over quality. Too often, what disappears first is personalisation – the very thing that allows people to thrive rather than simply subsist.
Yet, personalisation is not a luxury extra. It is essential. Kisharon Langdon exists precisely because generic systems fail people with learning disabilities, particularly within the Jewish community. One-size-fits-all models rarely reflect the complexity of real lives or the central role that faith, culture and belonging play in shaping identity. When resources are stretched, individuality is treated as expendable.
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