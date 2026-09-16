The vicious cycle of looking for a graduate job

Graduating is no longer enough to get a graduate job. You need to arrive with experience. Applying for graduate jobs in 2026 starts before university does. By the time you arrive, you are already being told to think about the job you will get when you leave.

You can feel behind before you’ve even worked out what you are studying. My peers have the added complication of being the cohort that went through sixth form during the pandemic, when work experience weeks, part-time jobs and the ordinary opportunities teenagers used to have were disrupted or disappeared. Nowadays, even applying for a part-time job can come with the expectation of previous experience, whilst graduate employers expect students to arrive with an impressive CV already in place. You need experience to get an internship, an internship to get a graduate job and a graduate job to finally start the career you have spent years preparing for. The Institute of Student Employers found that employers received an average of 140 applications for every graduate vacancy in 2025.

I applied for many internships. Some processes took months, involving HireVue interviews, assessment centres, group exercises and multiple rounds of interviews. I somehow reached the final stages of extremely competitive internships yet came away without an offer, often with no explanation. Rejections came with no feedback, and nothing more than an AI-written: “We regret to inform you that you have been unsuccessful at this stage. We had a record high number of applicants…”

There doesn’t seem to be a formula to any of it. You can have the highest grades in your year, fill your CV with societies and work experience, make it through several rounds of interviews and still not get the internship. Someone else can miss out on every spring week [of work experience] and internship they apply for and still walk into a graduate job. You can secure a spring week, turn that into a summer internship and then find yourself back applying for graduate roles the following year. Universities can offer careers support, but there is no handbook that tells you exactly how to get from being a first-year student to having a job waiting for you at the end of your degree. We are all being encouraged to run the same race, while largely working out the route as we go.