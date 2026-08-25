Our children’s exam results don’t define who they are

Every August, the same ritual plays out: envelopes torn open, screens refreshed, exam results scrutinised as though they are verdicts rather than snapshots. For a few days, a single set of grades becomes the measure of a young person’s worth, ability and future.
At Gateways, the Jewish community’s only alternative education provider, we see the human cost of that ritual up close. We work with young people in Year 9 and above who have struggled to engage with, or remain in, mainstream education, often because of anxiety, low self-esteem, or experiences that made the classroom feel like the last place they could succeed.
This year, our students sat more exams than ever before, with more than 80 GCSEs, Functional Skills and BTEC assessments between them, and achieved a 92 per cent pass rate. We are proud of that number. But the number is not really the point.
Think about what a GCSE actually asks of a 16-year-old: five years of learning, homework and revision, all riding on a handful of hours in an exam hall.
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