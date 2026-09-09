Now is the time for a communal end-of-year appraisal

Rosh Hashanah invites us to look in the mirror. That sounds simple. It is not. It takes courage and integrity to make a true accounting of oneself. In Hebrew, it is called cheshbon hanefesh – an honest appraisal of whether we are fulfilling our potential and living with decency, morality and purpose. What is on track? What needs recalibrating? Where have we grown, and where have we merely grown older?
However, Rosh Hashanah is not primarily about accounting of the individual. Personal reckoning intensifies afterwards, culminating on Yom Kippur. Rosh Hashanah starts the year by raising our sights to the bigger picture – the community and national mission of the Jewish people, asking us to consider our place within it.
It is a time for communal and national accounting. As Anglo-Jewry approaches Rosh Hashanah 5787, this demands no less courage, honesty or soul-searching.
Nearly three years have passed since the horrors of October 7 shook us out of complacency. Thirty-five years have passed since Rabbi Lord Sacks became Chief Rabbi and placed Jewish engagement and continuity at the heart of our communal agenda. He confronted Anglo-Jewry with a question that pierced the soul of our community: “Will we have Jewish grandchildren?” He answered: “Yes, if…”
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