My mother taught me why the prophets still matter

Three years ago, my mum passed away in her early 50s. She was kind, light-hearted, caring and sociable. She liked people, listened to them, and spent much of her life helping others. She would never have described herself as a scholar.
Yet, quietly, almost on the side of everything else, she studied Nach, the Hebrew acronym for Nevi’im and Ketuvim – the Prophets and Writings. Each morning, after praying, she would sit at our glass kitchen table with a big mug of milky tea and a green ArtScroll Tanach (Bible). She worked through one chapter a day, listening to an online class and filling notebooks with notes. Then she got on with her day. She continued through a treacherous illness and tremendous, almost paralysing pain.
That is why I wrote about these biblical personalities for her third yahrzeit. The more I returned to them, the more remarkable and relatable they seemed.
The Five Books of Moses – the Torah – end with the Jewish People on the border of the Land of Israel. The Prophets begin as they cross into it. What follows is what happened as the nation settled its land, fighting wars, establishing a monarchy, flourishing and floundering as a society, with prophets to challenge the kings and the people. It depicts how they then suffered in exile and yearned for return. Nach contains politics, prophecy, poetry and a unique form of biblical philosophy.
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