Manchester needed this conversation about peace

When Manchester Jewish Museum’s oldest synagogue filled for its first Seek Peace and Pursue It event, what mattered was not simply that every seat was taken, but that people who do not often share the same communal spaces had come together to consider a difficult idea: that even now, peace must remain imaginable.

Launching the series in Manchester mattered. We have the UK’s second-largest Jewish community, but our conversations can still be divided by geography, denomination, generation and outlook. The audience came from north and south Manchester, Orthodox and Progressive communities, and across the generations.

The speakers, Maoz Inon and Aziz Abu Sarah, an Israeli and a Palestinian, spoke from devastating personal loss. Maoz’s parents, Yakovi and Bilha, were killed in Netiv HaAsara moshav on October 7. Aziz’s elder brother, Tayseer, died after being arrested as a child in East Jerusalem. In their jointly written book, The Future is Peace, they bring empathy to their distinct experiences of loss and conflict. Their choice not to turn grief into hatred did not remove the pain or political disagreement. It showed that reconciliation is not naive but can be chosen in full knowledge of loss.

Their message was not that persuasion is easy, or that everyone must first be won over. Maoz argued that change can begin when a committed minority moves from conviction to action. We did not all agree, and that was the point. While one participant suggested peace might still be 25 years away, Maoz used the example of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat coming to Israel in 1977. He said that two weeks before Sadat’s visit, Egypt was Israel’s greatest enemy, and most Israelis thought peace impossible. Yet, when Sadat arrived, everywhere he went, Israelis were waving flags of both Israel and Egypt. His conclusion was that peace is always just two weeks away.