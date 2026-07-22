How a Shabbat in Budapest became a rite of passage

If you want to understand the future of British Jewry, don’t just look at our schools or shuls. Look in addition at the informal experiences that shape a young person’s identity, even after the lessons of classrooms and pews recede.
For decades, British Jewry has quietly built an impressive series of informal educational milestones that have become almost rites of passage. At 16, around 1,000 teenagers embark on Israel Tour through an impressive range of youth movements. At 17, a similar number participate in powerful Holocaust education journeys to Poland through collaborations between the Jewish schools and organisations, including JRoots, Tribe and others. These experiences leave an indelible mark, creating memories, friendships and a deeper understanding of Jewish history, peoplehood and identity.
I believe that Off the Rails – a Shabbat of Unity is set to become the next great rite of passage for young British Jews.
Now in its fourth year, this Aish initiative welcomed more than 530 British Jewish school-leavers to Budapest last weekend. It meets young people exactly where they are. As multitudes of 18-year-olds spend the summer interrailing across Europe before beginning university, Aish simply invites them to pause for one unforgettable Shabbat together.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.