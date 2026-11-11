Russell Brand’s conviction is an opportunity to challenge misuse of power wherever it occurs

But there is something else significant about the Brand case: the extraordinary public challenge to the rape myths that have silenced survivors for so long.

Why didn't she scream? Why didn't she fight back? Why didn't she leave? Why did she wait so long to report it? Why did she maintain contact afterwards?

These questions are rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of sexual violence and trauma. There is no single way that a survivor responds to abuse. Freezing is not consent. Silence is not consent. A previous relationship is not consent. And taking years, sometimes decades, to speak about an experience does not make it any less valid.

It is hugely encouraging to see these myths being challenged so publicly, including by senior figures in policing and the criminal justice system. The focus must be on the behaviour of those accused of abuse, rather than an expectation that survivors must have behaved in a particular way to be believed.

For women in the Jewish community, these issues can be especially complex. When someone holds a position of respect or influence, the fear of challenging them can be compounded by community expectations, concerns about family and reputation, and the potential consequences of speaking out.

At JWA, we see the impact of these dynamics in our work supporting women affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence. We know how much courage it can take to disclose abuse, particularly when the person responsible is someone others admire or trust.

No one should be beyond scrutiny because of their status. And no survivor should have to be the 'perfect victim' to deserve compassion, support and justice.

We must use this moment not only to challenge the misuse of power, but to change the attitudes that have protected it for far too long.

Because challenging rape myths isn't simply about achieving justice in high-profile cases. It's about creating a society, and a community, in which every survivor feels safer to speak, and knows that they will be heard.

JWA helpline: 0808 801 500

For more information on Jewish Women’s Aid, click here or go to jwa.org.uk