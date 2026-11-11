Russell Brand’s conviction is an opportunity to challenge misuse of power wherever it occurs

The conviction and sentencing of Russell Brand, alongside the deeply troubling allegations against David Walliams, have once again shone a spotlight on the relationship between power, celebrity and sexual violence.
The circumstances are different. Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault. Walliams denies the allegations made against him. But both cases raise important questions about the power that fame and status can confer, the vulnerability of those who challenge it, and the cultures that can allow harmful behaviour to go unquestioned.
At Jewish Women's Aid, we know that abuse is fundamentally about power and control. Celebrity can create an enormous imbalance of power. But so can wealth, professional status, religious authority or simply being a respected and influential member of a close-knit community.
When someone is admired, trusted or powerful, speaking out against them can feel almost impossible. Survivors may fear they won't be believed, that their reputation will be damaged, or that they will be blamed for the consequences of telling their story.
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