The rabbi who wants to help teachers tackle controversies in the classroom

When the organisation Hope Not Hate surveyed teachers in England two years ago, only half felt confident about discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the classroom.
A hesitant teacher might be excused for wanting to avoid such a potentially contentious subject. But that is not the way for Rabbi Dr Glenn Bezalel. Two years ago, he published a textbook, Teaching Classroom Controversies, to help colleagues broach difficult topics. Confronting them, he believes, can help students to improve their critical thinking. It actually includes a chapter on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Schools, he says, “are the place for teaching controversy because it is a safe environment; it’s regulated”. If pupils are not exploring them at school, “they’ll be doing it online”.
A deputy head at one of London’s most famous public schools, City of London Boys, for the past three years, where he oversees teaching and learning and teaches religion and philosophy, he is one of the Jewish community’s most qualified educators, with two master’s degrees – one in religious education – a doctorate and rabbinic ordination. But even if his passion for teaching is palpable, it was not his original career choice.
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