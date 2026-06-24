The proud couple at the helm of Team Maccabi GB in Toronto

“We know that with this outstanding group of managers in place, our delegation will be well supported throughout the Games, helping to create an unforgettable JCC experience.”

The Games will take place over the space of a week, though preparations have been under way for 12 months. “We’ve been working closely with the rest of the organising committee for the past year, preparing for these Games,” Sammi says. “From regular athlete training sessions and management training to first-aid courses, countless phone calls, emails and Zoom meetings, it’s certainly kept us busy. There’s an enormous amount of planning, organisation and coordination that takes place behind the scenes, much of which goes unseen.

“Every member of the team gives their time, energy and expertise to ensure that every detail is considered. Our priority is, and always will be, the welfare, safety and wellbeing of the entire delegation. At the same time, we want every athlete, manager and volunteer to have an unforgettable experience and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“It’s a huge undertaking, but seeing the athletes grow in confidence, build friendships and represent their community makes every hour worthwhile.”

Laurence says: “It’s a huge honour and privilege to serve as Joint Head of Delegation, and even more special to be doing it alongside Sammi.

“Being part of Team GB at an international Games has always been an incredible experience, and I feel very fortunate to have been involved for so many years.

“The friendships, memories and opportunities that come from being part of the Maccabi community are truly unique.

“I’m looking forward to helping our delegation make the most of every moment, ensuring that each athlete has the opportunity to enjoy the full JCC experience, both on and off the field of play, and returns home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Sammi adds: “Having only been involved with international Games for a relatively short time, it’s been an absolute privilege to play such a pivotal role within this incredible team. “We have some very big shoes to fill, and I can only hope that we make Janice and Ian proud as we continue to build on the amazing foundations they have created over so many years.

“Anyone who knows me knows that when I commit to something, I put my heart and soul into it.

“This experience has been no different. I’m incredibly passionate about ensuring every athlete has the best possible experience, and I hope that our enthusiasm, pride and dedication shine through in everything we do.

“I can’t wait to see our delegation come together, and experience all that the JCC Games has to offer.”

Sammi and Laurence Myers will be leading the Team Maccabi GB Delegation for the first time

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Preparations for the Games moved a step closer with the recent Kit Day launch. Laurence says: “Training across all squads has really ramped up, and with the athletes having been handed their kits, the excitement is certainly building across the delegation.

“For many of our athletes, receiving their Team GB uniform made everything feel a little more real. It marked an important milestone in the journey and has helped create a real sense of anticipation for what lies ahead.

“The hard work, dedication and commitment shown by all our athletes throughout the training process has been fantastic to see, and we are incredibly proud of every member of the delegation. We are now counting down the days until we head off on what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

Aside from the competitive side, the squad will also engage in a programme of sporting, social and community activities.

“The organisers have planned an exciting and action-packed week for all participants”, Sammi says.

“Alongside the competition itself, athletes and managers will take part in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, social events and parties, as well as Tzedakah and JCC Cares projects. These initiatives are an important part of the JCC experience, giving our delegation the opportunity to dedicate some of their time to supporting those less fortunate than themselves and making a positive impact within the local community.

“These projects help reinforce the values at the heart of the Games, encouraging teamwork, compassion and giving back, while also providing a fun and rewarding experience for everyone involved.

“The week is about so much more than sport; it’s about friendship, community, leadership, Jewish values and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

As to what would constitute a successful Games, Laurence says: “Of course, we would love to return home with a fantastic medal haul, and our athletes have been training incredibly hard in pursuit of their sporting goals.

“However, our greatest hope is that every member of the delegation embraces and enjoys the entire JCC experience. Beyond the competition, these Games provide a unique opportunity to build confidence, create unforgettable memories and form lifelong friendships, not only within Team GB but also with athletes from delegations around the world.”

Sammi adds: “The medals are wonderful, but it is often the friendships, experiences and memories made along the way that leave the biggest and most lasting impact.”