The proud couple at the helm of Team Maccabi GB in Toronto

As a co-host of the World Cup, Canada is enjoying the limelight at present and the country will continue to be the focus for sports fans when Toronto stages the JCC Maccabi Games in August.
Team Maccabi GB, led for the first time by husband-and-wife duo Laurence and Sammi Myers, will be sending over a delegation of nearly 60 athletes aged from 13 to 17-years-old, and will field three football teams – two U15 boys’ sides and one U17 girls’ team; while seven swimmers, four track and field athletes and one dancer will also be in the hunt for medals.
Laurence says: “We’re incredibly proud to have assembled a fantastic management team, bringing together the perfect blend of experience, enthusiasm and fresh perspectives.
“Over the past year, the team has dedicated countless hours to training, planning and preparation to ensure they are fully equipped for the Games ahead. Their commitment to supporting our athletes both on and off the field is second to none.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.