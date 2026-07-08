The Lionesses heading to the JCC Maccabi arena in Toronto

The second of our previews of the Team Maccabi GB squad who will be competing at next month’s JCC Maccabi Games in Toronto focuses on the “Lionesses” – the girl’s U17 football team.
Managing the players are Talia Rich and Dani Elias, who “are absolutely delighted with the squad they’ve assembled”.
With the majority of the players hailing from London, Rich said: “Some of the girls go to school and play at club level together, so we had no worries with them bonding. In addition to the nine players who were selected at the start of the process, we’re very lucky to have recently recruited three girls who were due to play at the Maccabiah Games and are really excited to have them on board. The squad has come together so nicely, and Dani and I are thrilled with what they have already achieved.”
None of the players have any previous experience of competing in any form of Games, but Rich says this adds an extra special dimension to proceedings. “It makes it even more special for them and us,” she says. “As a management team, we’re really looking forward to giving the players the best first experience of an international Maccabi tournament, which will hopefully inspire them to get even more involved in the future.”
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