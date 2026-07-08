The Lionesses heading to the JCC Maccabi arena in Toronto

Training has been taking place on a monthly basis since December, though the regularity has increased over the last couple of months.

“A lot of the girls play regular club and school football and have been training hard with these, so preparations have been strong,” Rich continues. “Training with the boys has also helped to push the girls and prepare them even more, and with only a few weeks to go, they are definitely ready for the challenge.” It will be Rich’s second time managing at a Maccabi Games, but her first JCC tournament.

She says: “I feel very privileged to have been asked to lead the squad and am so excited for the week in Toronto. Dani and I have both taken part in international Games so know how incredible the opportunity is to represent your country, and we can’t wait to give the girls this experience. I’m obviously devastated not to be leading my delegation out in Israel, but I’m equally as proud to be part of such an amazing group going to Canada.”

As to what she’s hoping the squad can achieve – both on and off the pitch – she adds: “Winning the tournament would of course be the cherry on top, but that is not my priority heading into the Games.

“I want the team to make the best memories both on and off the pitch, whether that’s by connecting with other Jewish athletes from around the world, enjoying the activities we have planned, or giving their all during the matches.

“Taking part in these Games is such a special feeling, and I want the girls to fully appreciate it. Having said that, I know they are super-excited to go and represent Team GB, and we are obviously hoping to come home with a medal!”

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Squad: Zoe Toberman, Sophie Kanter, Ella Wilson, Maya George, Georgia Dias, Libby Marco, Izzy Clement, Talia Dar-el, Amelie Teacher, Ariella Carroll, Tamara Levy, Issy Myers, Talia Rich & Dani Elias (joint-managers)