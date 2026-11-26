“Art and history had always been my passions, a love that began with my father, an antique silver dealer. Some of my happiest memories are of being with him at antiques fairs and in the London Silver Vaults, an Aladdin’s cave of treasures from a bygone era.

“I would spend hours at Christie’s or Sotheby’s watching an auction in progress, studying the catalogue and wishing I was one of the telephone bidding team!”

Following her Master’s, Paula took two paths into the art world, firstly curating an exhibition for the Syrian artist Sara Shamma at the RCA and, commercially, sourcing art for residential property developments as part of their marketing. This, she says was “a very new idea in 2012. For one house alone, I sourced more than 60 works on loan. It was a real trial by fire.”

Now the 66-year-old is helping other people who have had or continue to have another career to make their mark in the art world, through her platform Second Lives. Set up with fellow curator Jane Neal, it is currently holding its second exhibition Second Nature: Second Lives at the City Lit Gallery in central London.

Miguel Sopena's 'Weald I', oil on canvas, 2026 [Missing Credit]

“As I began to represent artists and work with galleries, I noticed that some had found ways to camouflage their other lives - the years spent doing something other than making art. Stepping off the artist’s path was sometimes seen as a failing, something to keep hidden.

“I felt the opposite. Van Gogh wrote that ‘great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together’, and I wanted to celebrate artists who had redefined their identities, lifestyles and careers through reinvention.”

The endeavour, says the member of South Hampstead Synagogue, where she has helped curate some of the artwork, is also a deeply personal one. “I have lived it myself, coming to the art world after 15 years in law and time spent raising my children, so I understand both the courage it takes to change direction and the value of everything you bring with you.”

Isis Dove-Edwin's 'Sister, Bring Your Cloth!' terracotta, 2025 [Missing Credit]

Their first exhibition in November 2025 - which led to the launch of the Second Lives platform - included several Jewish artists: former fashion designer Nicole Farhi, who become an internationally recognised sculptor, and Lucille Lewin, the founder of Whistles, who, says Paula, makes “exquisite” porcelain micro-worlds.

“A breakfast meeting that followed [the exhibition] was completely oversubscribed, and it showed me what these artists wanted most: a sense of community, the chance to share their stories and difficulties, and real connections, as well as introductions to collectors and exhibition spaces.”

Following its establishment, Second Lives formed a partnership with City Lit, presenting conversations with Second Lives artists. “Our aims are closely aligned,” says Paula. “City Lit exists to help adults learn, explore new interests and change direction, and it has a strong art department.”

Matthew Hilton's 'A Space Inside', Laser cut stacked stainless steel, 2017-2023 [Missing Credit]

One event saw well-known art writer Carrie Scott interviewing two hugely musicians who are also painters - Emma Richardson, bassist with the Pixies and co-founder of Band of Skulls, and Kate Jackson, co-founder of The Long Blondes, who featured in the first Second Lives exhibition.

The talks will continue monthly from February 2027, when Paula and Jane will also launch The Second Lives Art Club.

Asked what they were looking for when they invited submissions for their current exhibition, Paula says: “Conviction. Work made from real necessity rather than as a pastime. Whether their practice has been decades in the making or realised in a moment, our nine artists have all taken that step into a creative life, propelled by a deeply personal need.”

Of 300 entries – all judged anonymously – nine feature in the exhibition. These include Matthew Hilton, a renowned furniture designer, whose printmaking and sculpture explore “what remains when usefulness disappears and an object simply exists” and Sophie Bayntun, a successful chef, whose paintings often show women dining or drinking, alone or in company, “so convincingly enmeshed in their surroundings that you feel you are at the next table”, says Paula.

Sophie Bayntun's 'A Conversation', oil on canvas, 2026 [Missing Credit]

“Other artists Miguel Sopena, a theoretical physicist, says an abstract painting demands the same intense concentration as a difficult equation, and Isis Dove-Edwin, a former doctor, now builds vessels by hand using West African coiling techniques,” says Paula.

Despite the eclecticism of the works, what unites them is “compulsion”, says Paula. “They come with a particular urgency, from people who have engaged with life on quite different terms from conventionally trained artists…Some of the artists engage directly with themes of duality and evolution. Others have formal concerns that lie quite outside any connection with their past or parallel careers.

“The important point is that choosing to become an artist gives each person the freedom to decide how to be, and what art to make.”

Second Nature: Second Lives is currently showing at the City Lit Gallery until November 29

For more information, go to: secondlivesart.com or click here