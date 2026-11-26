On the surface, a legal career and an artistic one may seem to have little in common, but when Paula Lent became a curator after having been a litigation lawyer for 15 years, she found her previous work experience to be extremely helpful.
“[It] gave me meticulous planning, a strong work ethic and an eye for detail, and all of these transfer surprisingly well to the art world.
“As a lawyer you listen to the client and take a careful, analytical witness statement. With an artist, I do much the same: I listen, analyse, and help to shape their story and biography. The difference is that the case is made through the image rather than through words.”
After having her children, now 25 and 27, Paula wanted a career which gave her more flexible working hours than law. She went to Birkbeck to study art history part-time at Birkbeck, which led to a Master’s in museum cultures.
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