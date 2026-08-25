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‘The Jewish Deaf Association has always been there for me. It is like my family’

Miriam Solomon, the JDA’s oldest member, tells the JC about growing up deaf and about a very special visit from the Chief Rabbi on her 100th birthday

August 25, 2026 16:20
Miriam Solomon at 100 (Photo: courtesy)
Miriam Solomon at 100 (Photo: courtesy)

By

Sandy Rashty

5 min read
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Walk into Miriam Solomon’s flat in north-west London and you are surrounded by the memories of a life spanning a century.

Antique wooden tables and cabinets hold history books, colourful vases and Judaica. There are tapestries and poems made and written by Miriam, alongside framed black-and-white photographs of loved ones who have since passed.

The dining table is still covered with a party cloth printed with Miriam’s photograph, while balloons decorate the living-room windows – reminders that just a few weeks ago Miriam, who was born deaf in July 1926, celebrated her 100th birthday.

To mark the occasion, the Jewish Deaf Association (JDA), which is itself celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, held a party for its oldest member at its headquarters in Finchley.

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Topics:

Jewish Deaf Association

JDA

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