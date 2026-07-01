The green team heading to Toronto and aiming for gold

With the start of this year’s JCC Maccabi Games fast approaching, we start our preview of the Team Maccabi GB squad who will be heading to Toronto next month by focusing on the first of their three football teams.
Jacob Barron is managing one of the U15 boys’ football sides – the “green” team – and hopes his team will come back home with a gold medal.
Delighted with the squad he’s assembled, he says: “I’m incredibly happy with the team we’ve chosen, all the boys are super hard working, talented and full of personality which is always a benefit on and off the pitch.”
Those selected for the team are all based in London. “It was easy choosing the team as there are some returning faces from last year that showed great potential on the pitch, whilst the new faces put in maximum effort when it came to the trials.”
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