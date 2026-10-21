Teen shows why interfaith matters

When Ben Myers’ synagogue, Finchley Reform, was the target of an attempted arson attack in April, he was struck by the outpouring of kindness which followed from other faith groups.
“Although no one was hurt and the building wasn’t damaged, it was quite scary to know there are people out there who want to hurt the Jewish community,” the 13-year-old told the JC.
“It was a sad time, but it was also so lovely on the Friday night afterwards that people came out from different local communities – the church, the Somali Bravanese – to support us, in the same way that FRS had supported the Somali Bravanese community when their community was attacked [in 2013].”
“This made me think, wouldn’t it be great to do something like this for younger people.”
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