Tears and cheers at GIFT’s 2026 Beyond the Label inclusive fashion show

As a former fashion journalist I’ve been to my fair share of fashion shows, but none have ever moved me to tears – until last night.
As the name suggests, GIFT’s Beyond the Label is not your average catwalk experience, but an inclusive fashion show where the models are selected based on who they are on the inside rather than what they look like on the outside – and the results are as moving as they are uplifting.
The theme of this year’s show was GLOW, and it’s fair to say that the women and girls, both on and off the catwalk, understood the assignment. Outside, it might have been a cold, grey Tuesday evening in November, but inside, the room was positively electric with the love and warmth of Jewish women supporting and celebrating each other.
The mission of GIFT (which stands for Give it Forward Today) is to inspire and enable lifelong giving through acts of kindness, and this annual fashion show has quickly become one of the highlights of their fundraising calendar.
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