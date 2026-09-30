Talulah prepares for her sixth big haircut to make wigs for kids

At just 13 years old, Talulah Gershon has already donated her hair five times to help children who have lost theirs due to medical treatment. She is now preparing for her sixth – and possibly final – donation
Talulah was diagnosed with Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome (WSS) when she was around seven years old. The rare genetic condition can affect people in many ways, including with their development, growth and physical health. One of the features of the condition is very thick, fast-growing hair.
Since her diagnosis, Talulah has undergone several operations over the years and is now an outpatient who only needs occasional check-ups. Her mother Rebecca said this was due to the “extraordinary care” at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
But life with WSS has not always been easy. Growing up in Loughton, Essex, Talulah attended mainstream school from reception. As she got older, however, social situations became increasingly difficult.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.