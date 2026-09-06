Study points to genetic variant in over 25 % of Ashkenazi Jews with Parkinson’s

A recent study has discovered that more than a quarter of Ashkenazi Jews with Parkinson’s disease carry variants of genes either tied to causing the disease or associated with a higher risk of developing it.
The study, conducted by the Global Parkinson’s Genetics Program (GP2) and published in The Lancet Neurology, looked at the genetic architecture of Parkinson’s disease across participants of 11 different ancestries, making it the largest-ever global assessment of the genetic spectrum of the condition.
It found that 26.5 per cent of Ashkenazi Jews with Parkinson’s carried gene variants that made them more susceptible to the neurological condition.
Almost 100,000 people participated in the study – nearly 60,000 Parkinson’s patients and just in excess of 40,000 healthy control subjects.
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