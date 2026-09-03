Student fellows join JNF UK on the ground in southern Israel

Young Jewish people from the UK have witnessed first-hand how JNF UK continues to support struggling communities in southern Israel nearly three years on from October 7.

Open to Year 12 students, the JNF UK Fellowship Programme aims to help teenagers develop leadership skills, form a stronger bond with Israel and speak about the country with greater confidence and understanding.

It includes monthly workshops in London on advocacy and public speaking, which culminate in a visit to Israel.

Fellow Yoav Oshman said after returning home: “Although our trip with JNF only lasted a few days, its impact is like one of a journey far longer. Specifically, I now understand that it is not optional to just vocally support Israel, but that real action has to be taken.”