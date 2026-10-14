Stopinsky top the table after injury-time winning goal

Hendon’s Russ Corin felt his side were unfortunate to come away with nothing from the match, especially in the manner of conceding a stoppage time winner. He said: “We controlled much of the first half and looked the more dangerous side, despite going into the break level. We struggled to find the same rhythm in the second half, but remained competitive throughout.”

Speaking about the game itself, he said: “It was a closely contested match that looked destined to finish level, but a momentary lapse in concentration cost us, and we were punished by an excellent goal in the final minute. These things happen in football, but it’s a harsh lesson to learn so early in the season. Hopefully, it’s one we’ll take on board and make sure we’re better for moving forward.”

As to what he’s expecting from his side as the season gets going, he added: “There’s still plenty more to come from this team and I’m confident we’ll continue to improve week on week as the season progresses. I’ve every confidence we’ll continue to get stronger as the season progresses. I’m confident we have the quality to compete with the best teams in the league and hopefully we’ll put ourselves in a position to be challenging for trophies come the business end of the season.”

HMH spurned the chance to go clear at the top of the table as they lost their first game of the season, 3-1 at home to Geez Park Rangers. Joshua Henry Gibbons, Callum Lee and Tyler Brett Smith all scored for Rangers. HMH’s Jake Norton said: “We were disappointed in our performance but look forward to getting the opportunity to bounce back next week.”

Yallatasary complete the trio of sides at the top of the table as two stunning strikes from Max Davis, coupled with Tata Nathanson’s strike saw them win 3-1 at Sukkotingham Forest. Reuben Helfgott scored for Forest, for whom manager Sam Nagioff said: “It was a poor first half, but a much improved second half with a promising performance showing we can compete at the level.”

Hampstead Ducks are a point clear at the top of the Championship, despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Redbridge B, Ryan Cole scoring for the latter. Beitar Bushey moved to within a point of the leaders as they made it two wins from two thanks to a 3-1 win over Temple Fortune. Mark Pearce, Lawrence Rosenberg and Jake Schindler all found the back of the net for the victors, with assistant manager Josh Webber saying: “It was a really professional, well-executed performance. We knew it would be a tough match going in, every single player had to give it their all, and they did exactly that, I couldn’t be more pleased for the guys.” Fortune manager Oli Weiner said: “With some newcomers onboard and regulars missing, this was a poor Fortune performance.”

Chopped Villa failed to finish the day top of the pile, after they played out a rarity in the MGBSFL – a 0-0 draw against Mill Hill Minyan.

Wolverhampstead Wanderers claimed their first league win of the season as goals in each half from Sammy Novick and Will Gale saw them beat Rapid Viennas 2-0.

Schlepfield Wednesday claimed their first league win of the season as Ollie Rokenson’s double helped them on their way to a 4-2 win over 40 Year Wanderers. Ben Allen and Jacob Dobrin also found the back of the net, with manager Joseph Vanner saying: “It was a really good performance. We controlled the first half and then a bit of a scrappy second half with 10 men, but I’m very happy with the win.”

Bocher Juniors were knocked out of the Middlesex FA Sunday Intermediate Cup after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Heathrow Club Reserves. Mikey Selby scored twice for Juniors, with manager Joel Ucko saying: “We haven’t played for a month, so despite the result, there were plenty of positives to take from our performance, particularly the way we dominated the second half.

“However, ultimately, we’ve conceded three avoidable goals and been wasteful in front of goal. That combination has cost us the game, and we can only blame ourselves for that, but equally, we also take the positives from this display.”