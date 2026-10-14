Stopinsky top the table after injury-time winning goal

Stopinsky moved joint-top of the fledgling Maccabi GB Southern Premier League (MGBSFL) Premier Division table after they claimed a dramatic 2-1 win at Hendon United.
Trailing after just five minutes through Mordy Weiler’s header from a well-taken corner, Ben Barnett equalised with the first of his two goals in the 65th minute, before he snatched the winner for them in the sixth minute of injury time.
Delighted with his side’s performance, manager Jacob Brand said: “I was absolutely blown away by the boys to be honest. The reaction in the second half was fantastic and proved that we can be a serious well-drilled team. “I think we dominated for large parts in the second half. Hendon are a very good outfit and we always enjoy playing against them, but we were the better team on and off the ball and we got the reward we deserved.”
With two wins from their opening three league games, assistant manager Louis Copper is “very happy” with the start they’ve had. “Beating two excellent teams in this league [Hendon and HMH] is a result in itself”, he said. “In my opinion there’s no easy game in this league now and that is credit to all teams involved. From us, this won’t be the last of the ‘shock’ results, we are building week on week and this will start to show through our results. Once again this is only a step in the right direction, there’s still lots to come from us.”
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