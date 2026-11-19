Over 400 food lovers came together in north-west London for an evening of Jewish cuisine, tradition and community as Israeli-born food influencer Sivan Kobi brought her popular cooking show to the capital.
The event on Tuesday evening marked the official launch of Yonah Inspired Living, a charity founded by Rebbetzin Joanne Dove to support Jewish women, couples and families.
Sivan Kobi’s Instagram account, Sivan's Kitchen, has more than 2.4 million followers, and Kobi joined Dove for Faith & Flavour, billed as an evening of live cooking, conversation and fundraising.
Speaking about the importance of embracing her Jewish identity online, Kobi told guests that she had lost around 50,000 followers after speaking out about the October 7 attacks.
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