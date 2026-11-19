“I went online and said that we all needed to speak up, no matter how big or small our platforms were.

“But I didn’t care. If people didn’t realise they were following a proud Jewish Israeli woman, who spends her days making challah, then they were following the wrong person. I wasn’t going to stay silent to keep my followers.”

The Los Angeles-based mother of four brought three of her signature recipes to the stage, preparing her viral fennel and apple salad, stuffed chicken thighs with mushrooms in red wine and honey sauce, and a lemon and pistachio Bundt cake.

Yonah Sivan dressing the salad that was auctioned to guests (Photo: Graham Chweidan) [Missing Credit]

Guests were also invited to take part in a hands-on pickling demonstration before the main event.

The dishes prepared by Kobi were auctioned to raise funds for Yonah.

Kobi said she was particularly touched to meet members of the London Jewish community after years of receiving messages asking when she would visit.

“My community means everything to me,” she said. “To look out and see so many people in one room, brought together through food and a shared love of Jewish life, was incredibly special.”

Yonah VIP guests arrived early for a hands on session where they learnt to pickle vegetables with Sivan Kobi (Photo: Graham Chweidan) [Missing Credit]

She added that some of the messages she valued most came from people who had been inspired to make challah, light Shabbat candles or bring their families together around the table for the first time.

British Jewish food creator Ben Rebuck also attended. He said: “Watching Sivan bring so many people together this evening through a shared love of Jewish cooking and heritage was incredible.”

Food content creator Ben Rebuck (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Rebbetzin Dove, who has spent more than 35 years supporting Jewish women, couples and families said that evening represented exactly what she hoped Yonah would achieve.

“Seeing so many people come together this evening for the official launch of Yonah was incredibly moving,” she said. “At a time when our community needs connection more than ever, it was a beautiful reminder of the warmth, strength and shared traditions that unite us.”

Yonah reaches more than 2,000 people a year through programmes including Jewish learning, mother and daughter Bat Mitzvah journeys and relationship guidance. It also supports people experiencing divorce, illness and mental health challenges.

Rebbetzin Joanne Dove (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

One woman who has received support from Dove for around 30 years said her guidance had helped her build a Jewish home, raise her children with a strong Jewish identity and navigate difficult family circumstances.

She said: “Before I met Joanne, I don’t think I would have been able to deal with the crises in my life in the way I have since. She has been there for me through incredibly difficult times.”

The evening featured a raffle with prizes, including diamond earrings, a stay at The Grove and restaurant vouchers, alongside artwork.

The fundraising continued on Wednesday evening, when Kobi and her husband, Avi, cooked a private three-course dinner for 50 guests at a kosher restaurant in north London.