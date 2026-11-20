Sinai Red celebrated after being crowned winners of Maccabi GB’s Year 5 Girls netball tournament.

Nine different schools took part in the All Aboard-sponsored event, fielding 14 teams between them with a total of 130 players enjoying the action.

Sinai Red beat Wolfson Hillel Red 4-2 in the final, which was played in front of 75 spectators.

Maccabi GB’s School and Sports Coordinator Nathan Bloohn said: “It was fantastic to see so many players and schools taking part in another brilliant tournament. The standard of netball continues to improve with every event we hold, which is really positive to see. Congratulations to Sinai Red on winning the tournament and well done to all 14 teams who represented their schools so brilliantly throughout the day. The future is looking strong for Jewish sport.”