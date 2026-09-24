Shine for Shani footballers and bakers raise £30,000 in memory of little girl

Nearly ten years after Shani Berman died following open-hear surgery, her family and friends congregated to take part in the fourth Shine for Shani Football Marathon.

The event, which saw hundreds of players take to the pitches at Powerleague Watford, raised funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of the little girl who died in 2017 at the age of five.

The £30,000 raised on the day took the Shine for Shani charity closer to its latest £100,000 target, which will fund an upgrade to paediatric cardiac theatres at GOSH. This will see state-of-the-art integrated laparoscopic technology designed to improve surgical visualisation, streamline workflows and enhance patient safety and outcomes.

Shani Berman, whose memory is the inspiration behind raising hundreds and thousands of pounds for paediatric cardiac care [Missing Credit]

Shani’s mother, Juliet, a member of Borehamwood and Elstree Synagogue, said afterwards: “It was such a special day, which really highlighted the importance of teamwork – a fantastic team of volunteers planning and running the day and, of course, great team work on the pitches too. We are so grateful to everyone who joined us, supported us by donating or buying raffle tickets, and helped make the day such a success.”