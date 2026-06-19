Second Leeds shul backs three-way merger talks

Plans to unite Leeds’ three main Orthodox synagogues under one roof moved another step forward this week as a second congregation approved discussions to pursue it.

Members of Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue at their annual meeting voted almost unanimously in favour of taking the idea further.

The United Hebrew Congregation was the first to give the thumbs-up last month.

The third community, Etz Chaim, will have their say next month.