RSY and LJY announce full Israel tour next summer for first time in three years

The two youth groups within the Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ) – RSY-Netzer and LJY-Netzer – will take students finishing Year 11 to Israel this summer, for the first time since 2024.
Security concerns regarding Israel’s war with Hamas and Iran’s other proxy groups, as well as the subsequent war with Iran itself, led to the amendment of RSY and LJY tours in the summers of 2025 and 2026.
The two youth movements took students on cultural tours of Europe instead, visiting locations including Prague, Vienna, and Budapest.
MPJ director of youth Becca Fetterman told the JC that they are “thrilled” to once again be able to offer full Israel tours.
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