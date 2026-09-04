Rosenberg heads to No.10 North during Manchester visit

President of the Board of Deputies Phil Rosenberg has undertaken his first visit to Number 10 North.
Together with Board vice president Jeremy Michelson, Rosenberg also met the newly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester Bev Craig at the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
There, they were joined by Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region, and the Board’s community engagement manager, Sara Radivan.
The meetings came while Rosenberg was in Manchester to attend the memorial service at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation for victims of the Yom Kippur terrorist attack, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, which Rosenberg described as “particularly poignant”, adding: “It was a deeply moving opportunity to remember Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, to stand together in solidarity and to recognise the profound impact this terrorist attack had on individuals, families and the wider community.”
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