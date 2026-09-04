Rosenberg heads to No.10 North during Manchester visit

Earlier in the day, he had attended the stone-setting for Adrian, where he had paid the Board’s respects to Adrian’s family and community.

Phil Rosenberg, second from right, at the Heaton Park memorial service [Missing Credit]

While in Manchester, Rosenberg hosted a lunch for deputies from across the northwest to discuss how to build on the Board’s expanded work across the regions during his term of office.

He met members of the Charedi community, where they discussed initiatives such as charity Lev Chaim, which looks after people with cancer, and SEND school Aim Habonim, and how the Board might support their work.

Rosenberg said afterwards: “Manchester is a vital part of British Jewish life, and the Board of Deputies is committed to ensuring that the voices of all parts of the community are heard and represented. My conversations here affirmed the strength of its Jewish community and of the importance of continuing to work together across our different communities and traditions to build a secure and vibrant Jewish future.”

He added that he had been “struck by the…diversity and resilience of Manchester’s Jewish community, and by the commitment of so many people to ensuring that Jewish life continues to thrive.

“It is always a privilege to visit Manchester and spend time with the local Jewish community, especially local deputies and members of the Charedi community, hearing directly about their experiences, concerns and aspirations.”