Regulator releases first findings into Orthodox charities in £22 million cashed cheques inquiry

The Charity Commission has concluded investigations into four of the strictly Orthodox charities that are subject of a wider inquiry into £22 million of cashed cheques.
In April last year, the regulator announced it had opened a statutory inquiry after an HMRC visit to a company in Hackney with which 105 charities had cashed cheques between December 2021 and March 2023.
It named ten charities as part of its initial investigation in May, added another 10 in September and a further 12 in December.
Now it has removed four of them from the inquiry: the ZSV Trust, Forty Limited, Bnois Jerusalem and Friends of Yeshiva Daas Sholem Shotz. The four charities were among those named as under investigation in September.
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